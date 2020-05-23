Hearing of cases commences through video technology (Photos)

Under the procedure to maintain court affairs using modern technology successfully, for the first time in the history of the Judiciary hearing of cases using video technology commenced today.

The Ministry of Justice said that this is being done first as a pilot project connecting the Courts at Hulftsdorp and the Prison.

This consists of special software and instead of bringing prison detainees to Court, they are produced before the Judiciary through the technological premises established at the prison.

The Ministry said further that plans are being prepared to expand this technology so that it covers the entire island.



