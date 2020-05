Venerable Dodampahala Sri Rahula thero has been appointed as the new piriven education advisor post of the Ministry of Education.The Ministry said that Minister Dallas Alahapperuma presented the monk with the appointment letter.A group of clergy and laity were present on this occasion including, Vice-Chancellor of the Sabaragamuwa University Professor Venerable Kamburugamuwe Vajira nayake thero, Chief Incumbent of the Pepiliyana Sunethradevi Pirivena Venerable Medagoda Abhayatissa thero and Secretary to the Ministry of Education N. H. M. Chithrananda.