Separate+attorneys+appear+for+the+Election+Commission+members

The Election Commission informed the Supreme Court today that it is NOT possible to hold the General Election on June 20th under the prevailing circumstances.

The petitions against holding the election on June 20th were considered before the Supreme Court today.

President Counsel Saliya Peries who appeared for Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya and commission member Nalin Abeysekera stated that the Commission is unable to hold the election until the health authorities give a green light.

He further said that a date to hold the election would be announced within a period between 9 to 12 weeks after the health authorities recommend that the country is coronavirus free and the environment is conducive to hold an election.

Thereafter, Charitha Gunarathna has withdrawn his petition.

His lawyer, President Counsel M.A Sumanthiran told the Supreme Court that his client withdrew his petition as the relief he sought is granted.

Meanwhile, President Counsel Wijedasa Rajapaksa who appeared for SLPP General Secretary and respondent’s faction pointed out that there are provisions in the Constitution to reconvene parliament only under emergency situation.

He also pointed out that there is only a health issue in the country.

He stated that there is no necessity to reconvene the parliament and make laws as the coronavirus threat is being successfully controlled under the existing laws in the country.

He also raised a question of what would happen if coronavirus threat emerges when the parliament has been dissolved after completion of its term.

He questioned whether any other law will be implemented in such a situation and therefore, requested the top court to dismiss these petitions.

Meanwhile, President Counsel Romesh de Silva who appeared for Secretary to the President Dr.P.B Jayasundera presented primary objections against the petitions.

He pointed out although political parties are connected to these petitions, none of them has been named as parties to these petitions.

He also pointed out that the petitions have been filed after the given time period.

Later, the five-judge bench ordered to adjourn considering the petitions until 10 am tomorrow.