President+and+Prime+Minster+calls+on+Ven.Kotugoda+Dhammawasa+Mahanayake+Thero

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa an d Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapakse visited Dharmapalarama Vihara in Mount Lavinia and called on the Chief Incumbent Uththarithara Mahanayake Aggamaha Panditha Mahopadhyaya Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thero today(May 20).

President inquired into the health condition of the Nayake Thera and engaged in pleasantries. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also called on the Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera.

Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thero and Mahasanga chanted pirith to bless the President.

President Rajapaksa was presented with a copy of the book, “Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Hamuduruwo” written by senior journalist and former Sub-Editor of Silumina Upali Samarasinghe.

In addition, “Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Viharasthana Namawaliya” which was edited by the Secretary to the Sri Lanka Amarapura Nikaya Abhiwurdhi Dayaka Sabha, former minister R. A. D. Sirisena was also presented to the President.