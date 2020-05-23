Commissioner General of Inland Revenue and staff donate Rs. 3 million from their May salary to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund (Video)

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Department Nandan Guruge and his staff donated Rs. 3 million from their May salary to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

In addition, the Commissioner General and Commissioners of the Department of Inland Revenue have donated nearly one million rupees to the Widows and Orphans Fund.

Meanhwile, the COVID- 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund now operates under the brand name ‘ITUKAMA’. The Fund now has been renamed ‘ITUKAMA – COVID 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’. The branding was done in order to attract more local and foreign benefactors.

The objective of the Fund is to strengthen the mitigation activities aimed at controlling COVID-19 pandemic and related social welfare programmes. A special account was opened at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon to collect funds.

The account number is 85737373. Banking code is 7010 while the Branch code is 660. The SWIFT Code of the account is BCEYLKLX.

Local as well as foreign donors have made financial contributions to the Fund. Donations will be exempted from tax and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits could be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers or through www.itukama.lk website or dialing #207#.



