සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Parking fees will be charged again from tomorrow in the Colombo city limits

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 21:29

Parking+fees+will+be+charged+again+from+tomorrow+in+the+Colombo+city+limits

Colombo Municipal Council states that parking fees for parking on the streets of Colombo will be charged from tomorrow.

With the relaxation of curfew regulations in a bid to restore normalcy in the country, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Colombo Municipal Council has decided to recommence the temporary suspended parking fee collection in the streets of the city of Colombo with effect from tomorrow 21 May, 2020.

Accordingly, the parking fees will be as follows;

  • Motor Car/Van/Can                Rs 50.00 per hour
  • Motor Cycle                           Rs 20.00 per hour
  • Three-Wheeler                      Rs 20.00 per hour
  • Bus/Lorry                               Rs 70.00 per hour
  • School Vans                          Rs 600.00 per month
  • School buses                         Rs 1,000.00 per month
  • Office staff transport vans      Rs 1,200.00 per month
  • Office staff transport buses    Rs 2,000.00 per month
At present. Smart Parking Management System is in operation in the Galle Road" Duplication Road and all connected roads to these two roads. Parking users in these areas can pay parking charges using one of the following methods convenient to you;
  1. Through "pav point" parking meter installed in this area by Cash notes or Dialog park Smart touch card.
  2. Online through the "Tenaga park Smart" mobile app.
  3. Dialing #414# through "Dialog" mobiles (parking fee will be added to your phone bill and "Dialog" service charges will apply)
  4. "Pay n Go" KIOSKs (except inside Dialog Arcades)
Traffic wardens of Colombo Municipal Council or of authorized parking operators are recruited in all other areas in the city. Parking users in these areas have to pay parking charges to these wardens following necessary health practices.

As per Parking By-laws of Colombo Municipal Council published on Gazette no.2029/29 dated 2017-07-26. Non-payments of due parking fee shall be subjected to late fee and non-payments of due late fee shall be subjected to legal action or tire locking according to the public notice issued by the Colombo Municipal Council.
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:06

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.Foreign media... Read More

Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.The Indian Prime Minister... Read More

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.