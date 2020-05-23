Weather forecast 21 May - Thundershowers in several places today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.



Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected particularly in Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.



Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.



Weather forecast for sea areas;

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota are requested to be vigilant since the wind speeds in these sea areas can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times.



Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.



Winds:

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and Galle to Potuvil via Matara and Hambantota can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times. Wind speed in the other sea areas can increase up to (55-60) kmph at times.



State of Sea:

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and Galle to Potuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough or very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.



Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.