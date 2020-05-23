Petition against the Elections - hearing will commence today for the fourth day

The Fundamental Rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking the revocation of the gazette declaring the dates of the General Election (20 June) and the Proclamation of the dissolution of Parliament, will be taken up for hearing for the fourth day today.

This will be before a five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice.

During the third days proceedings yesterday, President Counsel Saliya Peries who appeared for Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya and commission member Nalin Abeysekera stated that the Commission is unable to hold the election until the health authorities give a green light.

He further said that a date to hold the election would be announced within a period between 9 to 12 weeks after the health authorities recommend that the country is coronavirus free and the environment is conducive to hold an election.

Thereafter, Charitha Gunarathna withdrew his petition.

His lawyer, President Counsel M.A Sumanthiran told the Supreme Court that his client withdrew his petition as the relief he sought is granted.