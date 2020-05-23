Former+Judge+Thilina+Gamage+to+the+Presidential+Commission+probing+political+revenge

Former Judge Thilina Gamage arrived at the Presidential Commission inquiring into political revenge, this morning.

This was to give a statement in relation to a complaint stating that it was illegal, he was interdicted in connection with keeping an elephant calf unlawfully.

At the same time, Former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Superintendent of Police Shani Abeysekera has been issued with summons to be present at this Commission tomorrow.

He has been summoned to be present at the Commission in relation to a complaint filed by Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe who was in charge of the Sabaragamuwa Province that he was interdicted due to political revenge.

In addition, former Member of Parliament Thusitha Wijemanne too has been requested to come to the Commission tomorrow.

That is connected to a complaint she had lodged with the Prime Minister’s office saying that her services were suspended.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Commission carrying out investigations into last year’s Easter Sunday bomb attacks has summoned Director of Security of the Kingsbury Hotel Retired DIG Ivan Dhammika Tuduwatte and former Director of Security at the Shangri-La Hotel Erandha Malaka Chandradasa to the Commission today.