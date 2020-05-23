සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

82 Navy personnel from the Welisara Navy Camp sent for quarantine

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 14:17

82+Navy+personnel+from+the+Welisara+Navy+Camp+sent+for+quarantine

Eighty two Navy personnel from the Welisara Navy Camp were sent for quarantine to the Galkiriyagama Civil Defence Force Higher Training Camp quarantine center.

At the same time another 16 members of the Navy who have recovered from the Coronavirus infection, have been discharged and sent home, the Navy Media Unit said.

Accordingly, the total number of Navy personnel who have recovered from the Coronavirus infection is now 237.

Seven of these sixteen Navy personnel were treated at the Homagama Base Hospital and four of them received treatment from the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The Navy Media Unit said that three persons were under treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and they too have recovered.

A four-member committee has recommended that strict action should be taken to control the spread of the Coronavirus within the Navy.

A four-member committee comprising of epidemiologists was appointed to inquire into the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the Welisara Navy Camp.

This committee presented its initial report and it was recommended therein to mainly send Navy personnel who at risk of becoming victims of the virus to quarantine centers outside of the Welisara Camp and to restrict travel within the camp.

Today, up to now no patients have been reported. Only one person infected with the Coronavirus was reported yesterday and that is an individual who arrived in this country from Kuwait.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in this country is now 1,028.

110 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Indonesia unable to return to the island were brought back today.

The Airport Hiru Correspondent said that they arrived at the Katunayake Airport at about 8.00 am this morning on Flight GA 9820 belonging to Garuda Airways. Later this group was sent for quarantine.

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that he hopes to commence inter-provincial bus operations from next week.

He made this comment while participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme being telecast on Hiru TV now. 

9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:06

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.Foreign media... Read More

Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.The Indian Prime Minister... Read More

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.