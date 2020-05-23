Colombo+Stock+Exchange+records+highest+gain+for+a+day+

The S&P SL 20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded its highest ever percentage change for a given day moving up by 6.9%.



The S&P SL 20 Index rose to 2,037.04 and increase of 132.90 (6.98%)



The ASPI closed in at 4,784.80 an increase of 129.58 (2.78%) from the previous day’s trading.

The market daily Share Volume was recorded at 51,836,806 while the turnover was recorded at Rs 2,304,305,968.90



The highest share volume was recorded in the following;

COMPANY No of Shares HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC 11,481,914 BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC 9,770,770 COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC 5,860,715 EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC 5,775,607 DIALOG AXIATA PLC 2,787,047 JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC 1,963,539 TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC 1,068,188











