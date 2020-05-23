Nine+persons+injured+in+the+Maligawatte+stampede+admitted+to+the+National+Hospital

Nine persons who were injured in a stampede when cash was distributed in a house on Jummah Mawatha, Maligawatte, privately have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman of the hospital told the Hiru News Team that four of them were admitted to the ICU.

Eight of the injured from among the 9 are women.

Three women were killed in the stampede which took place this afternoon.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that six persons including the individual who distributed cash have been taken into custody by the Police in connection with this incident.