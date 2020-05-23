Steps+to+increase+production+of+renewable+energy

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Minister in charge to take required steps to expand further, this country’s largest wind-power project which is being built in Mannar at present.



This project which is being built at a cost of Rs. 25 billion is scheduled to be completed by the end of September and 103 Megawatts of power is due to be generated.



These instructions were given when the Minister in Charge Mahinda Amaraweera met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday in connection with this project and presented facts.



Since it is the goal of the government to provide 80 percent of the overall demand for power in this country by 2030 through renewable energy, the President had asked the Minister in charge of the subject to take expedited steps and that the government will make arrangements to provide finances for relevant expenditure.