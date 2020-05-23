සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:29

Thursday+21+May%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,126,541. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 330,853.   

Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.

Meanwhile, 2,044,049 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,751,639 active patients around the world while 45,688 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

  • India - 114,478 reported cases and 3,465 deaths
  • Pakistan - 48,091 reported cases and 1,017 deaths
  • Singapore -29,812 cases and 23 deaths
  • Bangladesh -28,511 cases and 408 deaths
  • Sri Lanka -1,045 cases with 09 deaths
  • Canada - 80,142 cases with 6,031 deaths
  • Malaysia -7,059 cases and 114 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia -65,077 cases and 351 deaths
  • UAE - 26,004 cases and 233 deaths
  • Thailand - 3,037 cases and 56 deaths
  • Kuwait - 18,609 cases and 129 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,596,838
  • Russia                  317,554
  • Brazil                      294,152
  • Spain                    279,524
  • United Kingdom    250,908
  • Italy                      227,364

Global death count

Around the world 330,853 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 95,058 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         95,058
  • UK                           36,042
  • Italy                          32,330
  • France                     28,132
  • Spain                       27,888
  • Brazil                       16,853

 

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 21/05/2020.

9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:06

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.Foreign media... Read More

Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.The Indian Prime Minister... Read More

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.