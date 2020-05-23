සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Easter Sunday inquiry update - The police did not strengthen security in Colombo despite information of an attack

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 21:37

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack that while there were reports of an attack, the police did not take proper steps to strengthen the security of the city.

This was based on the evidence given before the Commission by a police officer attached to the Colombo Fort police area.

He made contradictory statements before the Commission, and on two occasions he was speechless.

Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana, who was the night officer of the Colombo Fort police station, testified yesterday at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

The State Counsel appearing on behalf of the Commission asked him whether he had received a telephone call from a superior officer regarding a possible terrorist attack on the night of 20.04.2019.

Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana said that on April 20 last year, around 8.20 pm, the acting OIC of the Fort Police Station, Sarath Kumarasinghe, gave a telephone call and informed to go in jeeps to protect the Catholic Churches in the area, since there were reports of an attack.

The witness stated that all the jeeps were prepared on instructions given to him and that he had also informed the officers at the road blocks in the area.

At that point the State Counsel ordered the witness to look at all the duties performed for the day and to report it to the Commission.

The testimony given by Inspector of Police Lalantha Priyadarshana contradicted his testimony given earlier.

Due to the contradiction of the facts presented as opposed to the original documents, the Presiding judge of the Commission inquired whether he had met the OIC of the Fort Police Station Sagara Liyanage (who had given evidence before the Commission) on the 19th night.

The witness stated that he did not meet the OIC on the night of the 19th but met him on the morning of the 20th.

Fort Magistrate asked the witness if the OIC of the Fort Police Station Sagara Liyanage had mentioned anything about the witness he had given before the Commission.

Police Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana said that Sagara Liyanage had told him that he had given evidence before the Commission and that he had advised him to give evidence regarding the duties he had carried out on that day and not to mention any further details.

The Commission inquired from the witness as to the reason why the details he presented before the commission was not available in the contents of the original documents and Lalantha Priyadarshana was silent.

During further questioning, the witness stated that the police officers were advised to be vigilant and alert as soon as he was informed of as possible attack.

The presiding Judge of the Commission asked the witness whether police officers on duty were alert and vigilant.

The witness was again speechless.

The Commission inquired whether he had taken steps to provide the information about a possible terrorist attack, to the officer over the phone and the witness stated that he did not inform the officers over the telephone.

When the Commission asked the witness why he did not do so, the witness told the Commission that he had informed the officers over the telephone.

The Commission inquired as to which statement was true, the one that he called or the one he said that he did not call to give information.

The witness told the commission that he had informed the officers over the phone. He also said that he withdraws his earlier statements.

Police Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana told the Commission that on April 20 last year there was a shortage of officers on duty and therefore there was no security arrangement in place.

The Commission asked the witness whether he had seen Saharan Hashim before.

The witness had stated that the police had posted a photograph of the victim in order to apprehend him and that since he did not think Saharan would actually carry out an attack like this even though he observed the picture he did not act on it.



