No intention of increasing fuel prices - Minister Mahinda Amaraweera

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 21:49

The program to restore civilian life to normalcy is expanding in the Colombo and Gampaha districts while curfew is in place.

The activities of the Colombo Municipal Council were further expanded with vehicle parking being charged from today.

The Colombo Municipal Council had recently decided not to charge parking for the curfew. However, with the resumption of the activities of the Colombo city program to restore civilian life to normalcy, the charges for the vehicles which are parked in the city limits commenced from today.

Accordingly, charges will be levied on the same method as before.

With the reopening of public and private sector offices in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts, many people who do not have access to public transport have returned to their places of work by private vehicles.

Meanwhile, the public transport service is also resuming to normalcy. The Western Municipal Traffic Division launched a special operation in Wellawatte today to check the adherence to health and safety guidelines in the buses.

Meanwhile, the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association states that there is a drop in the sector even though bus services are operating.

The Minister of Transport expressed these views while participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ program which was telecast on Hiru TV.

It has been decided to expedite operations on the coastal belt and the adjoining land area of ​​the Colombo Port City Project. Accordingly, the relevant agreements were signed between the Ministry of Urban Development and the relevant project companies.

The Water Board has launched a special program to address the problems faced by water consumers while they have also commenced  to issue water bills after nearly two months.

Meanwhile, the Narahenpita ‘Jathika Pola’ which was closed for nearly a month was opened to the public today.



9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:06

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.Foreign media... Read More

Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.The Indian Prime Minister... Read More

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More



