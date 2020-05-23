සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Steps to introduce signage with health habits to protect people from the coronavirus

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:11

Steps+to+introduce+signage+with++health+habits+to+protect+people+from+the+coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to introduce a series of signages including health guidelines to protect against the coronavirus.

The Special Working Committee met today to decide on further measures to be taken to control the spread of the covid-19 virus.

It was chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

It has been decided to introduce a signage with a series of guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus under the theme a new life style” for the protection from the covid-19 virus

It has been planned to display these signages in public areas, bus stops and central bus stands, supermarkets and offices around the country.

With the reopening of the country, it has been decided to make recommendations on face masks requirements in various situations due to the corona virus.

Protective clothing and medical equipment required for conducting PCR tests have been maintained without a shortage so far and in order to continue in the future without a shortage it has been decided to grant the necessary permission to the Directors of the institutions that are carrying out PCR tests to purchase relevant items .

This Special Performance Review Committee is comprised of Medical administrators, Administrative Service Officers and 35 Specialist Doctors, to make decisions on specific measures to be taken to prevent the spread of covid-19.

It is convened every other day and the meeting is chaired by the Health Minister.

9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:06

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.Foreign media... Read More

Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.The Indian Prime Minister... Read More

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.