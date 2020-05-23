Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1047

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The two persons diagnosed are reported to be from the Navy.
The country total has increased to 1047 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-21 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,047
Recovered and discharged – 604
Active cases – 434
New Cases for the day - 19
Observation in Hospitals – 139
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 47,521
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
21-May
|
19*
|
tbc*
|
20-May
|
01*
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107