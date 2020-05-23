The body of the father of two who disappeared in the Kotmale reservoir was ultimately found (video)

The body of the father of two who disappeared when he went to rescue a woman who was drowning has been found.

The body of the father of two who disappeared when he tried to rescue a young woman who jumped into the Upper Kotmale reservoir to commit suicide was found yesterday evening by Police Life Saving officers and residents of the area.

This 28 year old father of two was a resident of Lindula – Talawakelle.

His body is to be sent to Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The 22 year old young woman had tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Upper Kotmale Reservoir since she objected to a marriage proposal brought by her parents.

Later she was rescued by the Officer-in-Charge of the Talawakelle Police station.

Our Reporter said that due to torrential rain experienced in the Upper Kotmale catchment areas the water level of the reservoir had increased considerably.
















