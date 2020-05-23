A package of nutrition instead of the afternoon meal, for school children

The Ministry of Education has decided to grant a package of nutrition of approximately one thousand rupees in value, to school children using the money allocated for the afternoon meal.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education N. H. M. Chithrananda said that this package of nutrition will be given to children who are at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He made this comment when he arrived in Vavuniya and spoke to the media subsequent to holding discussions on opening schools at provincial level in the future.