528+who+violated+the+curfew+have+been+arrested

528 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew, within the 24 hours ending at 6 this morning.

The Police Media Division said that 150 vehicles have been taken into police custody during the same period.

Accordingly, from 20 March when the curfew was imposed 61,121 persons have been arrested and 17,322 vehicles have been taken into Police custody.

Meanwhile, legal action has been taken against 18,496 persons who violated the curfew and 6,991 have been punished, the Police Media Division said