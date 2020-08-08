,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට
Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 18:21
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට
මෙම පුවත් ප්රකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ ද සජීවීව නැරඹිය හැකියි.
Trending News
අඟිල ඉලංගෙයි තමිල් කොංග්රසයේ ප්රසාද මන්ත්රීවරයා නම් කෙරේ
08 August 2020
සතියක් යනතුරු පෙළපාලි තහනම්
08 August 2020
23 ක් සුවය ලබයි
08 August 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා රෝගීන් 12 ක් සුවය ලබයි
08 August 2020
පරාජය වූ හිටපු පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්රීවරුන් (වීඩියෝ)
07 August 2020
International News
ඉන්දියාවෙන් නැවතත් දිනකදී කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 61,000 ක්
08 August 2020
ටික්ටොක් තහනමට එරෙහිව චීනය නීතිමගට
07 August 2020
කේරළයේ නායයාමකින් 13 දෙනෙකු ජිවිතක්ෂයට
07 August 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා රෝහලක ගින්නකින් අටදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
06 August 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.