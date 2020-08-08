English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

නව රජයේ ඇමති මණ්ඩලය දිවුරුම් දීම 12 වනදා මහනුවර මගුල් මඩුවේදී

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 10:26

නව රජයේ අමාත්‍ය මණ්ඩලය දිවුරුම් දීම ලබන බදාදා (12) මහනුවර ඓතිහාසික මගුල් මඩුවේ දී සිදු කෙරෙනවා.


අඟිල ඉලංගෙයි තමිල් කොංග්‍රසයේ ජාතික ලැයිස්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරයා නම් කෙරේ
08 August 2020
සමගි ජන බලවේගයේ ජාතික ලැයිස්තුව නම් කිරීම ගැන මනෝගෙන් ට්වීටර් පණිවුඩයක් (වීඩියෝ)
08 August 2020
පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට තේරී පත්වූ මන්ත්‍රිවරුන්ගේ නම් ඇතුළත් ගැසට් පත්‍රය නිකුත් වෙයි
09 August 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා රෝගීන් 12 ක් සුවය ලබයි
08 August 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
08 August 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොවිඞ් ආසාදිතයන් රැඳවූ හෝටලයක ගින්නකින් හත්දෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
09 August 2020
බ්‍රසීලයේ කොරෝනා මරණ ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි - ආසාදිතයන් තිස් ලක්ෂයක්
09 August 2020
ඉන්දියාවෙන් නැවතත් දිනකදී කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 61,000 ක්
08 August 2020
ටික්ටොක් තහනමට එරෙහිව චීනය නීතිමගට
07 August 2020
