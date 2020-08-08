English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

දේශීය ලොකු ළුෑණු ගොවින් අර්බුදයක (වීඩියෝ)

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 13:49

%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%9A%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94+%E0%B7%85%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%91%E0%B6%AB%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%9C%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%AF%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%9A+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


දඹුල්ල, සිගිරිය, ගලේවල, නාවුල, ලග්ගල ආදී ප්‍රදේශවල මෙවර වගා කෙරුනු දේශීය ලොකු ළුෑණූ වගාව හඳුනා නොගත් රෝගයක් හේතුවෙන් සම්පූර්ණයෙන් විනාශ වීමේ තර්ජනයකට මුහුණ පා ඇති බව දේශීය ලොකු ළුෑණු ගොවීන් පවසනවා.


logo

Trending News

අඟිල ඉලංගෙයි තමිල් කොංග්‍රසයේ ජාතික ලැයිස්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරයා නම් කෙරේ
08 August 2020
අඟිල ඉලංගෙයි තමිල් කොංග්‍රසයේ ජාතික ලැයිස්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරයා නම් කෙරේ
සමගි ජන බලවේගයේ ජාතික ලැයිස්තුව නම් කිරීම ගැන මනෝගෙන් ට්වීටර් පණිවුඩයක් (වීඩියෝ)
08 August 2020
සමගි ජන බලවේගයේ ජාතික ලැයිස්තුව නම් කිරීම ගැන මනෝගෙන් ට්වීටර් පණිවුඩයක් (වීඩියෝ)
පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට තේරී පත්වූ මන්ත්‍රිවරුන්ගේ නම් ඇතුළත් ගැසට් පත්‍රය නිකුත් වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
09 August 2020
පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට තේරී පත්වූ මන්ත්‍රිවරුන්ගේ නම් ඇතුළත් ගැසට් පත්‍රය නිකුත් වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
08 August 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වූ බොලිවුඩ් නළු අභිෂේක් බච්චන් සුවය ලබයි
08 August 2020
කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වූ බොලිවුඩ් නළු අභිෂේක් බච්චන් සුවය ලබයි

International News

ලෙබනන් ආධාර සමුළුව අද
09 August 2020
ලෙබනන් ආධාර සමුළුව අද
ලෙබනනයේ විරෝධතා උත්සන්න වෙයි
09 August 2020
ලෙබනනයේ විරෝධතා උත්සන්න වෙයි
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා රෝගීන් රැඳවූ හෝටලයක ගින්නකින් 9ක් මරුට
09 August 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා රෝගීන් රැඳවූ හෝටලයක ගින්නකින් 9ක් මරුට
බ්‍රසීලයේ කොරෝනා මරණ ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි - ආසාදිතයන් තිස් ලක්ෂයක්
09 August 2020
බ්‍රසීලයේ කොරෝනා මරණ ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි - ආසාදිතයන් තිස් ලක්ෂයක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.