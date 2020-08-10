,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
Monday, 10 August 2020 - 20:53
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවීමත් සමඟ මෙරට සමස්ත ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්යාව 2869 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.
Trending News
රනිල් එජාප නායකත්වයෙන් ඉවත් වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
10 August 2020
නව අමාත්ය මණ්ඩලයේ ව්යුහය ඇතුලත් ගැසට් නිවේදනය නිකුත් කෙරේ
10 August 2020
කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 23 දෙනෙකු මෙරටින් වාර්තාවෙයි
10 August 2020
මෙරට කොවිඩ් ආසාදිතයින් ගණන ඉහළට
09 August 2020
සුඛෝපභෝගී මෝටර් රථයක් දුම්රියේ ගැටී හෝටල් සේවකයෙක් ජීවිතක්ෂයට (ඡායාරූප)
10 August 2020
International News
ලෙබනන පාර්ලිමේන්තුව අසළ විරෝධතාවට කඳුළුගෑස්
10 August 2020
ට්රම්ප්ට එරෙහි චීන සයිබර් ප්රහාරයක් ගැන හෙළිදරව්වක්
10 August 2020
මන්මෝහන් සිංගෙන් ඉන්දියාවේ ආර්ථික අර්බුදයට උපදෙස්
10 August 2020
ලෙබනනයේ තොරතුරු අමාත්යවරිය ඉල්ලා අස්වෙයි
09 August 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.