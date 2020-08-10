English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 20:53

තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවීමත් සමඟ මෙරට සමස්ත ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 2869 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.


