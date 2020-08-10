English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

සහල් මිශ්‍ර කර සැකසූ සත්ව ආහාර තොගයක් ඒකලින් සොයා ගැනේ

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 12:39

ඒකල ගුවන් හමුදා කඳවුර ආසන්නයේ පිහිටි සත්ව ආහාර නිෂ්පාදන ආයතනයක තිබී, සහල් මිශ්‍ර කර සැකසූ සත්ව ආහාර මෙට්‍රික් ටොන් 30කට අධික ප්‍රමාණයක් සොයා ගත් බව පාරිභෝගික අධිකාරිය පවසනවා.



