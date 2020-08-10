,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
සහල් මිශ්ර කර සැකසූ සත්ව ආහාර තොගයක් ඒකලින් සොයා ගැනේ
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 12:39
ඒකල ගුවන් හමුදා කඳවුර ආසන්නයේ පිහිටි සත්ව ආහාර නිෂ්පාදන ආයතනයක තිබී, සහල් මිශ්ර කර සැකසූ සත්ව ආහාර මෙට්රික් ටොන් 30කට අධික ප්රමාණයක් සොයා ගත් බව පාරිභෝගික අධිකාරිය පවසනවා.
Trending News
කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 23 දෙනෙකු මෙරටින් වාර්තාවෙයි
10 August 2020
රනිල් එජාප නායකත්වයෙන් ඉවත් වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
10 August 2020
නව අමාත්ය මණ්ඩලයේ ව්යුහය ඇතුලත් ගැසට් නිවේදනය නිකුත් කෙරේ (වීඩියෝ)
10 August 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
10 August 2020
අගමැති, අතුල සේනානායක මහතාගේ දේහයට අවසන් ගෞරව දක්වයි (වීඩියෝ)
10 August 2020
International News
ඊශ්රායලය ගාසා තීරය යළි වසා දමයි
11 August 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සහ මරණ තවත් ඉහළට
11 August 2020
ධවල මන්දිරය අසළ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
11 August 2020
ලෙබනන පාර්ලිමේන්තුව අසළ විරෝධතාවට කඳුළුගෑස්
10 August 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.