බදුල්ලේ අහස් කූරු සොරකම (වීඩියෝ)
Monday, 17 August 2020 - 10:11
බදුල්ල නගරයේ, පහළ වීදියේ පිහිටි වෙළඳසැලක සිදුවූ සොරකමක් එම වෙළදසැලේ සවිකර තිබූ ආරක්ෂිත කැමරාවක සටහන්ව තිබුණා.
වෙළඳසැලේ අලෙවි කිරීමට තිබූ අහස් කූරු තොගයක් ඊයේ (16) පස්වරුවේ කිසියම් පුද්ගලයෙකු මෙලෙස සොරාගෙන ගොස් තිබෙනවා.
