English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

වැඩි වශයෙන් ජාතිවාදය ඇවිස්සීමට ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තම ජාතියයි - මුසම්මිල් (වීඩියෝ)

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 21:52

%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AF%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%87%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%B8+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92+-+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


වැඩි වශයෙන් ජාතිවාදය ඇවිස්සීමට ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තම ජාතියම බව වයඹ පළාත් ආණ්ඩුකාර එ.ජේ.එම්. මුසම්මිල් මහතා පවසනවා.

ඊයේ පස්වරුවේ කොළඹදී පැවති වැඩසටහනකට එක්වෙමින් ඒ මහතා මේ බව සඳහන් කළා.

Trending News

ඉන්දීය හිටපු ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩකයෙක් කොරෝනාවලින් මරුට
17 August 2020
ඉන්දීය හිටපු ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩකයෙක් කොරෝනාවලින් මරුට
දිවයින පුරා විදුලිය විසන්ධි වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
17 August 2020
දිවයින පුරා විදුලිය විසන්ධි වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
විදුලිය බිඳ වැටීම පැය 02 කින් යථා තත්ත්වයට (වීඩියෝ)
17 August 2020
විදුලිය බිඳ වැටීම පැය 02 කින් යථා තත්ත්වයට (වීඩියෝ)
රජය රැකියා හිමිවන උපාධිධාරීන් 50,000 නාම ලේඛනය ප්‍රසිද්ධ කෙරේ
17 August 2020
රජය රැකියා හිමිවන උපාධිධාරීන් 50,000 නාම ලේඛනය ප්‍රසිද්ධ කෙරේ
විදුලිය විසන්දි වීමත් සමග ජල සැපයුමට බාධා
17 August 2020
විදුලිය විසන්දි වීමත් සමග ජල සැපයුමට බාධා

International News

ෆේස්බුක් නිසා ඉන්දියාවේ දේශපාලන අර්බුදයක්
17 August 2020
ෆේස්බුක් නිසා ඉන්දියාවේ දේශපාලන අර්බුදයක්
කොරෝනා පාලනයට ස්පාඤ්ඤය ප්‍රසිද්ධ ස්ථානවල දුම්බීම තහනම් කරයි
17 August 2020
කොරෝනා පාලනයට ස්පාඤ්ඤය ප්‍රසිද්ධ ස්ථානවල දුම්බීම තහනම් කරයි
ජෝ බයිඩින් ඉන්දියාව සමඟ එක්ව කටයුතු කිරීමට සූදානමින්
17 August 2020
ජෝ බයිඩින් ඉන්දියාව සමඟ එක්ව කටයුතු කිරීමට සූදානමින්
ගතවූ පැය 24 තුළ වැඩිම කොරෝනා මරණ ඉන්දියාවෙන්
17 August 2020
ගතවූ පැය 24 තුළ වැඩිම කොරෝනා මරණ ඉන්දියාවෙන්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.