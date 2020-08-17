,
වැඩි වශයෙන් ජාතිවාදය ඇවිස්සීමට ක්රියා කරන්නේ තම ජාතියයි - මුසම්මිල් (වීඩියෝ)
Monday, 17 August 2020 - 21:52
වැඩි වශයෙන් ජාතිවාදය ඇවිස්සීමට ක්රියා කරන්නේ තම ජාතියම බව වයඹ පළාත් ආණ්ඩුකාර එ.ජේ.එම්. මුසම්මිල් මහතා පවසනවා.
ඊයේ පස්වරුවේ කොළඹදී පැවති වැඩසටහනකට එක්වෙමින් ඒ මහතා මේ බව සඳහන් කළා.
