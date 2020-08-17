English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

දිවයින පුරා සිදුවූ විදුලිය විසන්දි වීම යථා තත්වයට

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 - 6:16

දිවයින පුරා සිදුවූ විදුලිය විසන්දි වීම මේ වනවිට සම්පූර්ණයෙන් යථා තත්වයට පත්කර ඇති බව ලංකා විදුලිබල මණ්ඩලය ප්‍රකාශ කළා.

