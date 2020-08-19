,
මෙරට සුවය ලැබූ සංඛ්යාව 2765 දක්වා ඉහළට
Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 14:10
තවත් ආසාදිතයන් 5 දෙනෙකු පූර්ණ සුවය ලබා රෝහල්වලින් පිටව යාමත් සමඟ මෙරට සුවය ලැබූ ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්යාව 2765 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.
කොරෝනා නිසා නිවාඩු දුන් රජයේ පාසල් හා රජයේ අනුමත පෞද්ගලික පාසල් යළි ආරම්භ කිරීමට උපදෙස්
19 August 2020
මධුර විතානගේ බෝට්ටුවෙන් පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට (වීඩියෝ)
20 August 2020
කිලිනොච්චියේ යතුරුපැදි අනතුරකින් දෙදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට (ඡායාරූප)
20 August 2020
ශ්රී ලංකා මහබැංකුව උපරිම පොලී අනුපාත කිහිපයක් පහත දමයි
20 August 2020
නව කතානායකවරයා ලෙස මහින්ද යාපා අබේවර්ධන පත්වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
20 August 2020
International News
ඔබාමාගෙන් ට්රම්ප්ට වාග් ප්රහාරයක්
20 August 2020
රුසියාවේ විපක්ෂ නායක ඇලෙක්සි උග්ර විෂ ශරීරගතවීමකින් රෝහලේ
20 August 2020
හමුදා කැරැල්ල නිසා මාලි රාජ්යයට ඇඳිරි නීතිය
19 August 2020
ජෝ බයිඩ්න් ඇමරිකානු ජනාධිපතිවරණයට නිල වශයෙන් නම් කරයි
19 August 2020
