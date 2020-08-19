English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

හෙට දිනයෙන් පසු විදුලි කප්පාදුවක් නැහැ

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 15:22

හෙට දිනයෙන් පසු විදුලි කප්පාදුවක් සිදු නොකෙරෙන බව ලංකා විදුලිබල මණ්ඩලය පවසනවා.

