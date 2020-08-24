,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 12 දෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 19:49
තවත් ආසාදිතයන් 12 දෙනෙකු වාර්තාවීමත් සමග මෙරට සමස්ත ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්යාව 2971 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.
Trending News
සියළුම ජාලවලින් ඇමතීමට එකම දුරකථන අංකයක්
24 August 2020
මාතලේ දිස්ත්රික්කයේ ඡන්ද නැවත ගණන් කරයිද ?
25 August 2020
රාජ්ය අමාත්යාංශ 35ක නව ලේකම්වරුන් පත් කෙරේ
25 August 2020
තරංග පරණවිතාන ක්රිකට් පිටියෙන් සමුගනී
24 August 2020
මධ්යම, ඌව සහ නැගෙනහිරට අද සවස වැසි
25 August 2020
International News
බාලි සංචාරක දිවයින මේ වසරේදී යළි විවෘත නොවේ
25 August 2020
ට්රම්ප්, ඇමරිකානු ජනාධිපති ධුර අපේක්ෂකත්වයට නිළ වශයෙන් නම් කරයි
25 August 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ තවත් කළු ජාතිකයෙකුට, පොලීසිය වෙඩි තබයි
24 August 2020
ප්රබල සුළි කුණාටු දෙකක් ඇමරිකාවට
24 August 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.