මෙරට සුවය ලැබූ සංඛ්‍යාව 2819 දක්වා ඉහළට

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 14:27

තවත් ආසාදිතයන් තිදෙනෙකු පූර්ණ සුවය ලබා රෝහල්වලින් පිටව යාමත් සමග මෙරට සුවය ලැබූ සංඛ්‍යාව 2819 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.

