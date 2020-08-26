English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

අතුරු සම්මත ගිණුම පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 10:13

ඉදිරි මාස 4 සඳහා රජයේ වියදම් පියවා ගැනීම සඳහා වූ අතුරු සම්මත ගිණුම අගමැති මහින්ද රාජපක්ෂ විසින් පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරිපත් කරයි.

