හෙරොයින් සමඟ බන්ධනාගාර නියාමකවරයෙකු බොරැල්ලේදී අත්අඩංගුවට
Friday, 28 August 2020 - 6:53
හෙරොයින් ග්රෑම් 94ක් සමඟ කොළඹ රිමාන්ඩ් බන්ධනාගාරයේ නියාමකවරයෙකු බොරැල්ල ප්රදේශයේදී අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
