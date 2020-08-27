English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

හෙරොයින් සමඟ බන්ධනාගාර නියාමකවරයෙකු බොරැල්ලේදී අත්අඩංගුවට

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 6:53

හෙරොයින් ග්‍රෑම් 94ක් සමඟ කොළඹ රිමාන්ඩ් බන්ධනාගාරයේ නියාමකවරයෙකු බොරැල්ල ප්‍රදේශයේදී අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

