ආනවිලුන්දාව තෙත්බිමේ ඉස්සන් කොටු සකස්කළ බැකෝ යන්ත්රය සහ හිමිකරු අත්අඩංගුවට
Friday, 28 August 2020 - 17:44
ආනවිලුන්දාව රම්සාර් තෙත්බිමෙහි ඉස්සන් කොටු සකස්කිරීම සඳහා යොදාගත් බැකෝ යන්ත්රය සහ එහි හිමිකරු පොලිසිය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
Trending News
අද සිට සැප්තැම්බර් 07 දක්වා සුර්යයා ශ්රී ලංකාවට මුදුන්වෙයි
28 August 2020
ශ්රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 2986 දක්වා ඉහළට
27 August 2020
නිරෝධායනය අවසන් කර නිවසට පැමිණි ගැබිණි කාන්තාවකට කොරෝනා
27 August 2020
බාලිකා විදුහලක් ඉදිරිපිට සිදුවූ කොල්ලය ආරක්ෂිත කැමරාවේ සටහන් වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
28 August 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
28 August 2020
International News
පුටින්, බෙලරූස් ජනරජයට හමුදා යැවීමට සැරසේ
28 August 2020
ක්රයිස්චර්ච් ප්රහාරකයාට ජීවිතාන්තය දක්වා සිර දඬුවම්
27 August 2020
මාලදිවයිනේ හිටපු ජනපති අබ්දුල් ගයුම්ටත් කොරෝනා
26 August 2020
විපක්ෂ නායකට වස දුන් බවට එල්ලවන චෝදනා රුසියානු රජය ප්රතික්ෂේප කරයි
25 August 2020
