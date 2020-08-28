English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ආනවිලුන්දාව තෙත්බිමේ ඉස්සන් කොටු සකස්කළ බැකෝ යන්ත්‍රය සහ හිමිකරු අත්අඩංගුවට

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 17:44

ආනවිලුන්දාව රම්සාර් තෙත්බිමෙහි ඉස්සන් කොටු සකස්කිරීම සඳහා යොදාගත් බැකෝ යන්ත්‍රය සහ එහි හිමිකරු පොලිසිය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.



