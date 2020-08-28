English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ආනවිලුන්දාව තෙත් බිම එළි කළ ව්‍යාපාරිකයා සහ රියදුරු සැප්තැම්බර් 04 දක්වා රිමාන්ඩ්

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 14:22

ආනවිලුන්දාව රැම්සා තෙත් බිමේ කඩොලාන විනාශ කිරීමේ සිද්ධියට අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් ව්‍යාපාරිකයා සහ ⁣බැකෝ යන්ත්‍ර ක්‍රියාකරු සැප්තැම්බර් 4 තෙක් රක්ෂිත බන්ධනාගාර ගත කෙරේ.


