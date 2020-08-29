English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ආනවිලුන්දාව රම්සා තෙත් බිම් කොටසක් ඩෝසර් කිරීමේ සිද්ධිය විමර්ශණයට කමිටුවක්

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 19:19

%E0%B6%86%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%9D%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%AB%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A
ආනවිලුන්දාව රම්සා තෙත් බිම් කොටසක් ඩෝසර් කිරීමේ සිද්ධිය විමර්ශණයට විෂය භාර අමාත්‍ය අමාත්‍ය සී.බී. රත්නායක විසින් අමාත්‍යංශ ලේකම්වරයාගේ ප්‍රධානත්වයෙන් කමිටුවක් පත්කර තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

සමයංගේ ප්‍රධාන වෙඩික්කරු \"ඉන්ද්‍රා\" පොලිස් වෙඩි ප්‍රහාරයකින් මරුට (වීඩියෝ)
29 August 2020
සමයංගේ ප්‍රධාන වෙඩික්කරු \
මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව ඉහලට
28 August 2020
මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව ඉහලට
යාචක කාන්තාවක් පහර දීමෙන් වයෝවෘද්ධ යාචකයෙකු මරුට
29 August 2020
යාචක කාන්තාවක් පහර දීමෙන් වයෝවෘද්ධ යාචකයෙකු මරුට
චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් තවත් ක්‍රීඩකයෙකුට කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වේ
29 August 2020
චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් තවත් ක්‍රීඩකයෙකුට කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වේ
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 2995 දක්වා ඉහළට
29 August 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 2995 දක්වා ඉහළට

International News

ජනපති පුටින්ට එරෙහිව රුසියානු නගරයක විරෝධතාවක්
29 August 2020
ජනපති පුටින්ට එරෙහිව රුසියානු නගරයක විරෝධතාවක්
දේශපාලනයට මැදිහත් විය නොහැකි බව ඇමරිකානු සන්නද්ධ හමුදා ප්‍රධානියා කියයි
29 August 2020
දේශපාලනයට මැදිහත් විය නොහැකි බව ඇමරිකානු සන්නද්ධ හමුදා ප්‍රධානියා කියයි
ඉන්දියාවෙන් 3 වන දිනටත් 75,000 ඉක්ම වූ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන්
29 August 2020
ඉන්දියාවෙන් 3 වන දිනටත් 75,000 ඉක්ම වූ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන්
ඇමරිකානු නාවික හමුදාවෙන් චීනයට අභියෝගයක්
29 August 2020
ඇමරිකානු නාවික හමුදාවෙන් චීනයට අභියෝගයක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.