English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ජනතාවට පොරොන්දු තවමත් ඉටුකර නැහැ - විපක්ෂ නායක (වීඩියෝ)

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 8:03

%E0%B6%A2%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%89%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%BB+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%90%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%90+-+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B4%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%82+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%9A+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


වත්මන් ආණ්ඩුව ජනතාවට ලබා දුන් පොරොන්දු තවමත් ඉටු කර නොමැති බව විපක්ෂ නායක සජිත් ප්‍රේමදාස පවසනවා.

ඔහු මේ බව ප්‍රකාශ කළේ කොළඹ ඊයේ පැවති ජන හමුවකට එක්වෙමින්.

Trending News

චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් තවත් ක්‍රීඩකයෙකුට කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වේ
29 August 2020
චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් තවත් ක්‍රීඩකයෙකුට කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වේ
යාචක කාන්තාවක් පහර දීමෙන් වයෝවෘද්ධ යාචකයෙකු මරුට
29 August 2020
යාචක කාන්තාවක් පහර දීමෙන් වයෝවෘද්ධ යාචකයෙකු මරුට
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 2995 දක්වා ඉහළට
29 August 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 2995 දක්වා ඉහළට
හෙට දිනයේ සිට වැසි තත්වයේ වැඩිවීමක්
30 August 2020
හෙට දිනයේ සිට වැසි තත්වයේ වැඩිවීමක්
දිවයිනේ බොහෝ ප්‍රදේශවලට අදත් වැසි
29 August 2020
දිවයිනේ බොහෝ ප්‍රදේශවලට අදත් වැසි

International News

ලොව පුරා කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙකෝටි පනස් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි - නිරෝධායන සීමාවලට එරෙහිව ජර්මනියේ විරෝධතා
30 August 2020
ලොව පුරා කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙකෝටි පනස් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි - නිරෝධායන සීමාවලට එරෙහිව ජර්මනියේ විරෝධතා
ජනපති පුටින්ට එරෙහිව රුසියානු නගරයක විරෝධතාවක්
29 August 2020
ජනපති පුටින්ට එරෙහිව රුසියානු නගරයක විරෝධතාවක්
දේශපාලනයට මැදිහත් විය නොහැකි බව ඇමරිකානු සන්නද්ධ හමුදා ප්‍රධානියා කියයි
29 August 2020
දේශපාලනයට මැදිහත් විය නොහැකි බව ඇමරිකානු සන්නද්ධ හමුදා ප්‍රධානියා කියයි
ඉන්දියාවෙන් 3 වන දිනටත් 75,000 ඉක්ම වූ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන්
29 August 2020
ඉන්දියාවෙන් 3 වන දිනටත් 75,000 ඉක්ම වූ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.