පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 11:01

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.


චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් තවත් ක්‍රීඩකයෙකුට කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වේ
29 August 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 2995 දක්වා ඉහළට
29 August 2020
හෙට දිනයේ සිට වැසි තත්වයේ වැඩිවීමක්
30 August 2020
සුරේෂ් රයිනාගේ මාමා සොරමුලක ප්‍රහාරයකින් මරුට
30 August 2020
බස් නැවතුම්පොලේදී දැරියක් අපයෝජනය කළ පුද්ගලයෙකු අනුරාධපුරයේදී අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
29 August 2020
ප්‍රංශයේ සහ ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිත සංඛ්‍යාව ඉහළට
30 August 2020
ලෝරා චන්ඩ මාරුතයෙන් ඇමරිකාවේ ජීවිතහානි රැසක්
30 August 2020
සුරේෂ් රයිනාගේ මාමා සොරමුලක ප්‍රහාරයකින් මරුට
30 August 2020
සමුද්‍ර දූෂණයට එරෙහිව මොරිෂස් දිවයිනේ විරෝධතා
30 August 2020
