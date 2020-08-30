English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ගල්කිස්ස පොලීසියේ අපරාධ අංශයේ හිටපු ස්ථානාධිපතිගේ වැඩ තහනම්

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 18:49

සංවිධානාත්මක අපරාධ කල්ලි සාමාජිකයින් සමඟ සම්බන්ධතා පැවැත්වූ ගල්කිස්ස පොලිස් ස්ථානයේ අපරාධ අංශයේ හිටපු ස්ථානාධිපතිගේ වැඩ තහනම් කර තිබෙනවා .

