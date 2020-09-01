English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 18:25

%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%87%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B6%91%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%98%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%BA+-++%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AF+6.55%E0%B6%A7


පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය -  අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

Trending News

දිළිඳු පවුල් ලක්ෂයකට රැකියා ප්‍රදානය කිරීමේ වැඩසටහන හෙට සිට
01 September 2020
දිළිඳු පවුල් ලක්ෂයකට රැකියා ප්‍රදානය කිරීමේ වැඩසටහන හෙට සිට
පෞද්ගලික උත්සව සඳහා ජනපතිට ඇරයුම් නොකරන්නැයි ඉල්ලීමක්
01 September 2020
පෞද්ගලික උත්සව සඳහා ජනපතිට ඇරයුම් නොකරන්නැයි ඉල්ලීමක්
අදත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 22ක්
01 September 2020
අදත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 22ක්
රැදවියන් 444කට ජනපති, පොදු සමාව
01 September 2020
රැදවියන් 444කට ජනපති, පොදු සමාව
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3049ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
31 August 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3049ක් දක්වා ඉහළට

International News

ආපදාවට ලක්වූ ජපාන නෞකාවේ ඉන්ධන ඉවත් කිරීමට ගිය දෙදෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
01 September 2020
ආපදාවට ලක්වූ ජපාන නෞකාවේ ඉන්ධන ඉවත් කිරීමට ගිය දෙදෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
ඉන්දියාවේ දින 7ක ශෝක කාලයක්
01 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ දින 7ක ශෝක කාලයක්
නව එන්නතකට, යුරෝපීය කොමිසමෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 478ක්
01 September 2020
නව එන්නතකට, යුරෝපීය කොමිසමෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 478ක්
ඉන්දියාව බ්‍රසීලයත් පසුකරන ලකුණු
01 September 2020
ඉන්දියාව බ්‍රසීලයත් පසුකරන ලකුණු
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.