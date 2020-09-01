English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

හෙරොයින් සමඟ කොච්චිකඩේදී සැකකරුවෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 8:38

හෙරොයින් ග්‍රෑම් 300ක් සමඟ සැකකරුවෙකු මීගමුව, කොච්චිකඩේදී පොලිසිය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

