මයන්ත දිසානායක ආණ්ඩුවට කී දේ (වීඩියෝ)

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 13:41

තුනෙන් දෙකක බහුතර බලයක් ලබාගත් ආණ්ඩුව ජනතාවගේ අභිලාෂයන් ඉටු කිරීමට කටයුතු කළ යුතු බව පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රී මයන්ත දිසානායක මහතා පවසනවා.

අද පෙරවරුවේ පැවති ප්‍රවෘත්ති සාකච්ඡාවකට එක්වෙමින් ඔහු මේ බව සඳහන් කළා.

