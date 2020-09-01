,
20 වැනි ව්යවස්ථා සංශෝධනයට ජනමත විචාරණයක් අවශ්ය නෑ
Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 14:02
20 වැනි ව්යවස්ථා සංශෝධන කෙටුම්පත, ජනමත විචාරණයක් පැවැත්වීමෙන් තොරව පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේ තුනෙන් දෙකේ බලයෙන්සම්මත කළ හැකි බව නීතිපතිවරයා, අධිකරණ අමාත්යංශයේ ලේකම් වෙත දන්වා තිබෙනවා.
