English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

20 වැනි ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධනයට ජනමත විචාරණයක් අවශ්‍ය නෑ

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 14:02

20+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AE%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%82%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B0%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%A0%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%AB%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%91
20 වැනි ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධන කෙටුම්පත, ජනමත විචාරණයක් පැවැත්වීමෙන් තොරව පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේ තුනෙන් දෙකේ බලයෙන්සම්මත කළ හැකි බව නීතිපතිවරයා, අධිකරණ අමාත්‍යංශයේ ලේකම් වෙත දන්වා තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

මත්පැන් කාල තහනම් කිරීමට පියවර ගන්නවා - මහින්ද අමරවීර (වීඩියෝ)
01 September 2020
මත්පැන් කාල තහනම් කිරීමට පියවර ගන්නවා - මහින්ද අමරවීර (වීඩියෝ)
පෞද්ගලික උත්සව සඳහා ජනපතිට ඇරයුම් නොකරන්නැයි ඉල්ලීමක්
01 September 2020
පෞද්ගලික උත්සව සඳහා ජනපතිට ඇරයුම් නොකරන්නැයි ඉල්ලීමක්
හැටන් බොස්කෝ විදුහලට අද පැමිණි සිසුන්ව නැවත නිවෙස් වෙත රැගෙන යයි
02 September 2020
හැටන් බොස්කෝ විදුහලට අද පැමිණි සිසුන්ව නැවත නිවෙස් වෙත රැගෙන යයි
ඉදිරි පැය 12තුළ දිවයිනේ බොහෝ ප්‍රදේශවල අඛණ්ඩව වැසි (වීඩියෝ)
02 September 2020
ඉදිරි පැය 12තුළ දිවයිනේ බොහෝ ප්‍රදේශවල අඛණ්ඩව වැසි (වීඩියෝ)
දිස්ත්‍රික් හතරකට නායයෑම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම් (වීඩියෝ)
02 September 2020
දිස්ත්‍රික් හතරකට නායයෑම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම් (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානය සහ තලෙයිබාන්වරුන් අතර සිරකරුවන් හුවමාරුවක්
02 September 2020
ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානය සහ තලෙයිබාන්වරුන් අතර සිරකරුවන් හුවමාරුවක්
ආපදාවට ලක්වූ ජපාන නෞකාවේ ඉන්ධන ඉවත් කිරීමට ගිය දෙදෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
01 September 2020
ආපදාවට ලක්වූ ජපාන නෞකාවේ ඉන්ධන ඉවත් කිරීමට ගිය දෙදෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
ඉන්දියාවේ දින 7ක ශෝක කාලයක්
01 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ දින 7ක ශෝක කාලයක්
නව එන්නතකට, යුරෝපීය කොමිසමෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 478ක්
01 September 2020
නව එන්නතකට, යුරෝපීය කොමිසමෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 478ක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.