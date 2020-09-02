English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

මෙරටින් තවත් ආසාදිතයන් 05 දෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 17:44

තවත් ආසාදිතයන් 05 දෙනෙකු වාර්තාවීමත් සමඟ මෙරට සමස්ථ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3097 දක්වා ඉහලගොස් තිබෙනවා.

