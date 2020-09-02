English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

මෙරටින් තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 21:02

තවත් ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවීමත් සමඟ මෙරට සමස්ත ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3101 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.

02 September 2020
02 September 2020
02 September 2020
02 September 2020
02 September 2020
02 September 2020
02 September 2020
01 September 2020
01 September 2020
