සාක්ෂි වසන් කිරීමේ චෝදනාවට ශානි අබේසේකර හා උප පොලිස් පරීක්ෂකවරයා යළි රිමාන්ඩ්

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 12:03

සාක්ෂි වසන් කිරීමේ චෝදනාවට අදාළව CCDය අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් CID හිටපු අධ්‍යක්ෂ ශානි අබේසේකර හා උප පොලිස් පරීක්ෂකවරයා එළඹෙන 17 වනදා දක්වා යළි රිමාන්ඩ් බන්ධනාගාරගතකර තිබෙනවා.


