English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

20 වන ආණ්ඩුක්‍රම ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධනයේ ගැසට් නිවේදනය නිකුත් වෙයි

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 16:09

20+%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B6%86%E0%B6%AB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%B8+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AE%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%82%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B0%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%90%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%9A%E0%B6%AF%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
අමාත්‍ය මණ්ඩල අනුමැතිය හිමිවූ විසිවන ආණ්ඩුක්‍රම ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධන කෙටුම්පතට අදාළ ගැසට් නිවේදනය මේ වනවිට නිකුත් වී තිබෙනවා.

එම ගැසට් නිවේදනය පහතින්.


Trending News

පිළිකා නැසීමට මී මැසි විෂ
03 September 2020
පිළිකා නැසීමට මී මැසි විෂ
ජනතාව භුක්ති විඳිමින් සිටින ගැටළු නැති ඉඩම් සඳහා මාස 03ක් ඇතුළත නිරවුල් ඔප්පු
02 September 2020
ජනතාව භුක්ති විඳිමින් සිටින ගැටළු නැති ඉඩම් සඳහා මාස 03ක් ඇතුළත නිරවුල් ඔප්පු
මහරගම නාවින්නේ අනතුරකින් පුද්ගලයන් දෙදෙනෙක් ජීවිතක්ෂයට (වීඩියෝ)
03 September 2020
මහරගම නාවින්නේ අනතුරකින් පුද්ගලයන් දෙදෙනෙක් ජීවිතක්ෂයට (වීඩියෝ)
මෙරටින් තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
02 September 2020
මෙරටින් තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
ගිනිගැනීමට ලක්වන නෞකාවේ කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයෙකු බේරා ගැනේ (වීඩියෝ)
03 September 2020
ගිනිගැනීමට ලක්වන නෞකාවේ කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයෙකු බේරා ගැනේ (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ජපානයේ මීළඟ අගමැති අපේක්ෂකයා
02 September 2020
ජපානයේ මීළඟ අගමැති අපේක්ෂකයා
ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානය සහ තලෙයිබාන්වරුන් අතර සිරකරුවන් හුවමාරුවක්
02 September 2020
ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානය සහ තලෙයිබාන්වරුන් අතර සිරකරුවන් හුවමාරුවක්
ආපදාවට ලක්වූ ජපාන නෞකාවේ ඉන්ධන ඉවත් කිරීමට ගිය දෙදෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
01 September 2020
ආපදාවට ලක්වූ ජපාන නෞකාවේ ඉන්ධන ඉවත් කිරීමට ගිය දෙදෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
ඉන්දියාවේ දින 7ක ශෝක කාලයක්
01 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ දින 7ක ශෝක කාලයක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.