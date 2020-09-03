English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

කෝටි 06 ක කහ, බේරුවල ධීවර වරායෙන් හමුවේ (වීඩියෝ)

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 16:34

මුහුදු මාර්ගය ඔස්සේ නීතිවිරෝධි ලෙස මෙරටට රැගෙන රුපියල් කෝටි 6 ක් පමණ වටිනා කහ කිලෝ ග්‍රෑම් 2230ක් අද බේරුවල ධිවර වරායේ යාත්‍රාවක තිබී සොයා ගත්තා.

කහ කැබලි කිලෝ 1070 ක් සහ කහ කුඩු කිලෝ 1160 ක් ඒ අතර තිබූ බව සඳහන්.


03 September 2020
03 September 2020
03 September 2020
03 September 2020
03 September 2020
03 September 2020
02 September 2020
02 September 2020
01 September 2020
